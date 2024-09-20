Gurugram Bike Accident: 23-Year Old Killed After Being Hit By SUV; Accused Granted Bail (Watch Video)

In a tragic incident, 23-year-old Akshat Garg lost his life in a wrong-way collision involving his motorcycle. The accident took place around 5:45 AM on September 15, on Golf Course Road in DLF Phase II, Gurugram. His friend, who was riding behind him, captured the 17-second video of the crash. The footage shows Garg speeding before being struck by a black SUV that approached from the wrong direction as he attempted to make a turn.

At the time of the accident, Garg, who was originally from New Delhi, was wearing protective gear, including a helmet and gloves.

The commuters immediately rushed to the spot and informed the local emergency service. The ambulance came within five minutes. However, the doctors declared him dead upon his arrival at the hospital. According to reports, Garg and his friend planned to meet other friends at Ambience Mall. The accident took place after they crossed the Sikanderpur-Cyberhub flyover.



A senior police officer said, “Neither the car driver nor Garg had any chance to avoid the collision.” The intensity of impact was so strong that it threw Garg over the car and caused massive damage to his motorcycle. The SUV driver, Kuldeep Kumar Thakur (25), is a resident of Ghitorni and the co-founder of a PR company. Despite beong detained initially, Thakur was released on bail. The FIR was registered under BNS sections of rash and negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, and under 281, 106(1), 324(4) and 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act. There were two men in their mid-20s and a dog inside the car. Commuters apprehended them and handed them over to the police.

