Gurugram: Brahma Kumari campaign for empowering girl child launched by Shehnaaz Gill, promotes mental health awareness

A six-month-long Brahma Kumari campaign called Empowerment of Girl Child, aiming to impart spiritual education to school girls was launched recently in the Gurugram district of Haryana in the presence of actor Shehnaaz Gill.

"Parents should stop treating boys and girls differently. Try to remain close with your children, so that they don't hesitate in coming to you with their problems. Let's pledge that every girl child is a goddess," said campaign brand ambassador Shehnaaz Gill.

Stressing on the awareness regarding mental health, Gill said, "Today the most important thing is that our daughters become mentally strong. If we take the path of spirituality, then no one can defeat us," she added.

The Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Women and Child Development Mahendra Munjapara, also present at the event, said that the central government has given new wings to daughters through the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign.

"Now daughters can take admission in Sainik Schools. Empowerment of 10 to 15-year-old daughters will be done through the campaign," he added.

According to a member of Brahma Kumaris' organisation, training will be provided to girls across India for their overall development.

"Empowerment will be done by imparting spiritual education for the development of the girl child. Girls will be educated on many topics like the development of personality, the value of life, the power of purity, how to overcome fear etc. They will also be educated about topics such as self-awareness, responsiveness, unity, peace, harmony etc," said Brahma Kumari member.

More than 800 programmes will be organized in schools and social institutions till December 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor