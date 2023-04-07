Gurugram: Bus, factory gutted in separate fire incidents, no casualties

Gurugram, April 7 A bus and a factory were gutted in separate incidents of fire that took place at Rampura Flyover on NH-48 and Behram Pura village in Gurugram on Friday, officials said.

No casualties was reported in both the incidents.

A private bus caught fire at Rampura flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway at around 8 a.m. The incident occurred when the bus was carrying a company staff, a fire department official said.

"After noticing that bus has caught fire, the driver immediately parked the vehicle on roadside and tried to douse the flames with an extinguisher, but could not do so. All the passengers were rescued," the official said.

By the time the fire was brought under control by a fire department team, the vehicle was gutted, he said.

The second incident was reported at the electric vehicle maker Okinawa warehouse, a fire department official said.

"The warehouse staff informed the fire department around 9.10 a.m. about the incident. It was suspected that some sparking inside the warehouse led to the incident and we are probing the matter," Narender Kumar, a fire official said.

