Gurugram Cafe Manager Arrested as Five Diners Vomit Blood After Consuming Mouth Freshener

The manager of a cafe in Gurugram has been arrested after five people fell ill, vomiting blood, allegedly due to consuming a mouth freshener, which was believed to be dry ice, according to Indian Express reports. The distressing incident occurred on Sunday night, with two individuals reported to be in critical condition. A video of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing victims with blood-stained mouths.

Ankit Kumar, along with his wife and friends, had visited Laforestta restaurant in Gurugram. After their meal, they were offered a mouth freshener, which led to a burning sensation, vomiting, and blood coming from their mouths. Kumar, one of the victims, reported that a doctor identified the substance in the mouth freshener as dry ice, a potentially fatal acid.

Upon receiving information from the hospital, the police reached the scene and registered a case under Sections 328 and 120B. Surender Sheoran, ACP Manesar, stated, "After eating it, they started vomiting and had a burning sensation in their mouth, due to which they were admitted to the hospital. A case under Sections 328 and 120B has been registered against the staff and the restaurant owner. The manager of the restaurant has been arrested. Further probe is underway."