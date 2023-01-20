300 acres of land in Bidkin booked for Nirankari Sant Samagam

-3 lakh devotees to attend, 15000 volunteers working round the clock at Bidkin, 24 hour langar

-Preparations underway from December for the grand ceremony, 57 feet high entrance

Aurangabad: Nirankari Sant Samagam has been organized for the first time in Aurangabad from January 27 to 29. About three lakh devotees will participate in this spiritual ceremony. Over 300 acres of land in Bidkin DMIC has been taken for the grand ceremony, with the main hall being built on an area of nearly three lakh square feet.

Preparations for this ceremony have been going on since the month of December, with 15,000 volunteers working day and night. Spiritual heads of Sant Nirankari Mission, Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji and Nirankari Rajpita Ramit Ji will be guiding the devotees. About three lakh devotees are going to attend the programme. On Sunday, the number of devotees will reach 5 lakh. Also, 95 percent of the devotees will be from Maharashtra. In all, 25 teams have been formed for the entire planning.

Accommodation is free

Free accommodation has been arranged for three lakh devotees. Mandaps have been prepared according to the state. Langar (free lunch) will continue for 24 hours in this spiritual ceremony. Canteens will be made available at six places and langar at three places. One and a half lakh devotees will be able to eat at the same time. Also, 25000 volunteers will work in the cooking section.

250 soldiers to attend samagam

About 250 army personnel will take special leave for attending the Nirankari Sant Samagam. Likewise, 400 to 500 disabled persons will participate in the ceremony.

57 feet high main entrance

The grand entrance hall measuring 57 feet high and 75 feet wide will be the centre of attraction. It will have depictions of the ancient heritage of Aurangabad. A team of 50 volunteers from Mumbai is working to build this welcome gate.