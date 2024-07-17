Gurugram DC inspects land site for proposed ISBT in Sihi village

Gurugram, July 17 As part of efforts to improve the public transport system in Gurugram, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday inspected the identified land site for the proposed ISBT in Sihi village along the Dwarka Expressway, and gave necessary directions to the revenue officials.

He said a bus terminal will be built on the lines of Delhi's ISBT on 15 acres of land in Sector 36A adjoining the Dwarka Expressway.

Yadav also said that the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) has about 147 acres of land for public utility in Sector 36A, out of which 15 acres will be transferred to the Transport Department under the PPP model.

A heli hub is also proposed in the middle of the above land. In such a situation, the Transport Department will identify 15 acres of land based on passengers' convenience.

Yadav directed the Manesar Tehsildar to mark 15-15 acres of land on the Delhi Jaipur National Highway and Elan Mall side and ensure that its map is sent to his office.

"There was not enough space for the employees in the administrative building in the old bus stand building built in the middle of the city. There is often a traffic jam here due to the movement of buses. Since the population of the district is increasing, a bigger and more modern ISBT is needed," Yadav said.

He said the new ISBT to be built in Sihi village will be more viable due to its proximity to the Dwarka Expressway, SPR, proposed Global City, heliport, Delhi-Gurgaon National Highway, and the railway station.

