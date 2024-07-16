Gurugram: GMDA conducts demolition drive for ease of traffic

Gurugram, July 16 (INAS) An anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on both sides of the sector dividing roads 50/51 and 50/57, covering both its green belt and service road on Tuesday.

GMDA DTP R S Batth, and Enforcement Unit ATPs Satender, Mangeram, Tehsildar Krishan, JE Sumit Boora, Ashish Tyagi, Patwari Deepak, Aman, Pawan, Parvesh and GIS team of GMDA cleared all the encroachment on the 30 metre wide Road.

During the drive, eight illegal accesses made on the main carriageway of GMDA were removed. These included those of Double Tree Hilton, Bani Square, Mayfield Garden B & C blocks, The Hibiscus Society, and C K Birla Hospital.

All have requested that they apply for access permission within the next 10 days to seek access from GMDA master roads towards their establishments.

“Four major obstacles/bottlenecks which include 12 slum huts (jhuggi), 6 junk vendors (kabadi), 8 tea stalls (panwari), 3 security rooms and 20 temporary shops were cleared for making seamless movement throughout the service road,” an official said.

He said that there has been a huge amount of traffic jams occurring on the sector road for about 10 years as the service road was blocked due to encroachments.

“Keeping a close watch on all of them, notices were already issued and action was taken to have them removed during today’s drive,” he said

This was a day drive wherein a service road of about 2 km total on both sides has been cleared and GMDA will soon develop this as a model road, he said.

“GMDA will continue its best efforts for clearing all such green belts and service roads. Another drive will be scheduled soon as the entire stretch of service road from Golf Course Extension Road up to Baani Square situated on Golf Course Road is to be cleared of unauthorised structures and encroachments,” he said.

