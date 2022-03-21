Gurugram: Illegal arms dealer 'Gabbar' arrested with arms, cartridges

Illegal arms dealer 'Gabbar' has been arrested with arms and cartridges in Haryana's Gurugram, police informed on Sunday.

Rajiv Deshwal, DCP Crime of Gurugram also informed that the dealer had arrived from Aligarh.

"25 new pistols and two live cartridges have been recovered from the arms dealer who arrived from Aligarh to smuggle weapons in Gurugram," Deshwal said.

( With inputs from ANI )

