Gurugram: Kadipur Animal Hospital to be made veterinary centre of excellence

Gurugram, Oct 21 Kadipur Animal Hospital will be renovated and around Rs 100 crores will be spent to make the facility a modern veterinary hospital, officials said on Monday.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that an MoU was signed between the Animal Husbandry Department and Vedanta Company on 11 October so that pets and animals in the Gurugram district can get proper medical service at the right time.

"The company has prepared a project report to make the government animal hospital in Kadipur a Veterinary Center of Excellence, which will be implemented in two phases. Soon, this project will get approval from the Animal Husbandry Department, and after that,t, this work will be started after about a month," he said.

He further said that a committee has been formed at the district level for this work. This committee will monitor the work and services being done in the hospital.

During the meeting, an official of Vedanta Group said that the building of Kadipur Animal Hospital is built on 1.78 acres of land. This building has become old and now it needs renovation work. In view of this, the company has prepared a project report on renovation for the first phase.

The official said that under which general OPD, medicine store, private OPD, reception, lobby, laboratory, OT room, post-operation care unit, director room, doctor's room etc. will be built afresh.

“In the second phase, work will be done to get the new staff quarters and building renovated. With the renovation of this hospital, the livestock owners of Gurugram will be able to get much better facilities for the treatment of their sick animals,” he said.

A modern veterinary ambulance was also launched by Vedanta.

