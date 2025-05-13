Gurugram: Man held for killing father-in-law in Sohna

Gurugram, May 13 A man was arrested for allegedly killing his father-in-law after an altercation in the Sohna area of Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Prabhat Kamal, a resident of the village of Lavabar in Jharkhand. The victim was identified as Milan Topo.

According to the police, on Tuesday, the daughter informed the police that her husband had murdered her father and locked the body inside their rented room in Sohna.

On this information, a police team from the Sohna City police station reached the spot and broke open the locked room and recovered the body found lying soaked in blood.

The police team got the spot inspected by the teams of Scene of Crime, FSL, Fingerprint, and Dog Squad.

The deceased’s daughter told the police that she lives in a rented accommodation in Sohna with her husband, father, and two children.

Her husband used to quarrel with her after consuming alcohol.

"On Monday, her husband had quarrelled with her, after which she went to Sirsa in the evening. On Tuesday morning at 9:00 am, she received a call from her husband, who informed her that he had killed her father," the complainant told the police.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station City Sohna, Gurugram.

During the investigation, the police team led by Inspector Praveen Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sohna City police station, nabbed the accused from the Sohna area on Tuesday.

In April, a man was also arrested for strangling his 10-year-old sister-in-law to take revenge on his in-laws.

During police interrogation, the accused, Mohit, had disclosed that he was married to the elder sister of the deceased six years ago, from whom he also has a child. The accused wife was living in her parental home, and she refused to live with her husband, regarding which he also talked to his in-laws, but his in-laws did not pay any attention.

Feeling insulted, he started planning to take revenge on his in-laws. On April 12, he lured the 10-year-old from her house in the Om Vihar area, Gurugram, and took her to his room in Bajghera on his bike and strangled her to death at night, police said.

