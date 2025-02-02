Gurugram: Man kills wife on suspicion of having affair, arrested

Gurugram, Feb 2 A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Gurugram's Sector-61 area over suspicion that she was in an illicit relationship with another person, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Abrar of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Police received information on January 28 that a 20-year-old woman identified as Saloon was brought to the hospital.

A team from the Bhondsi police station reached the hospital, took custody of the body, and kept it in the mortuary.

On January 29, the deceased's sister told the police that her sister used to live with Abrar in a rented accommodation in Sector-61.

The victim died due to an illness.

An autopsy report of the deceased disclosed that she was strangulated to death.

Following this, a case of murder was registered at Sector-65 police station, police said.

During the investigation, the police nabbed the accused husband on Saturday from Gurugram.

During the inquiry, it was found that Saloon and her husband quarrelled frequently.

Her husband was the prime suspect as he was absconding after coming to the police, police said.

Preliminary questioning revealed that Abrar suspected that his wife was in an illicit relationship with another person.

The two had a heated argument on January 28, during which he strangled Saloon to death, they said.

Apart from this, the Gurugram police have also arrested two more accused for allegedly killing a 46-year-old man who was demanding Rs 30,000 which he lent to one of the accused, police said.

The victim was identified as Rakesh, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, Palam, Delhi.

The accused was identified as Heera Kumar and Shivam.

The duo were arrested on Saturday.

Prime accused Avnish Kumar and his accomplice Bobby Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on Friday.

