Gurugram Police issue notice to Google, urges action against fraud apps

Gurugram, April 29 To curb cybercrime in the district, the Gurugram Police have sent a notice to the nodal officer of Google seeking action against two fake investment-related apps.

Taking cognisance of the notice, Google has reportedly removed both the apps from its Play Store, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, Naveen, the SHO of the cybercrime police station in Gurugram, took action against the two apps named FHT and SS-Equitrade that were available on Google Play Store.

