Gurugram Police issues number to keep an eye on traffic violations

Gurugram, Nov 29 To keep an eye on traffic violators the Gurugram Traffic Police issues Traffic Police number WhatsApp number 9999981800 to report traffic violations.

With this initiative, along with social media, traffic police number 9999981800 has also been issued for the general public regarding violation of traffic rules.

"With this common number, the general public can also become aware of traffic police by sharing videos of those violating traffic rules. Based on videos, necessary action will be taken against offenders," Virender Vij, DCP (traffic), said.

He said any citizen can give videos and photos of those breaking traffic rules through WhatsApp number 9999981800 given by Traffic Police, Gurugram or through social media on which action will be taken by Traffic Police, Gurugram as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Vij said one can share photos and videos of traffic violations with this number on WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that for action, the photo and video clicked must have time and location.

"Citizens can install an application named GPS Map Camera or Time Stamping Camera on Play Store. At present, action will be taken by Traffic Police regarding red light jump, without helmet, triple riding, visible pollution of vehicle, wrong side driving, wrong parking on state and national highways etc," he added.

“We appeal to the general public that while using the above facility, the general public should use their mobile phones keeping in mind the traffic rules and no one should try to take photos or make videos in a moving vehicle," he asserted.

Meanwhile, in a special campaign against wrong-lane driving, over 52,000 drivers were fined worth over Rs 4.5 crores by the Gurugram traffic police from January 1 to October 31 this year, police said.

"Road accidents can be reduced by maintaining lane discipline or by driving the vehicle at the prescribed speed and following traffic norms. Traffic Police also appeal to the general public to drive the vehicle in the prescribed lane and according to the prescribed speed and follow the traffic norms," the DCP said.

