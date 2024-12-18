Gurugram: Six arrested for selling fake Apple products

Gurugram, Dec 18 The Gurugram Police have arrested six shop owners from Sector 56 market for selling fake accessories and parts of Apple products.

The arrested include Rahul, resident of Sarai Daud district Mathura Uttar Pradesh; Sanjeev Kumar, resident of NIT Faridabad; Rahul Kadam, Devender Tiwari and Ishant Nasa, all resident of Gurugram.

The police said on Wednesday that they received a complaint on Tuesday in which the complainant told the police that Apple Inc. has authorised him to take legal action against those selling fake products of Apple company.

When they conducted a survey, it was found that some shopkeepers in Sector 56 market in Gurugram were selling fake products in the name of Apple company.

A police team then went to the market and checked the shops mentioned. During this, six shop operators were found selling fake Apple products.

Later the police team registered a case against the accused shop owners under the Copyright Act at Sector 56 police station.

The police team recovered 4,677 fake back covers of mobile phones, 557 fake back panels of mobile phones, 74 fake cables and 53 fake adapters from the possession of the accused.

“On checking, the police found that the mobile shop owners are indulging in illegally procuring and selling fake mobile accessories of Apple brand by printing and affixing the logos and images by violating Copyright Act. They sell it to the customers as genuine products and earn easy money illegally,” Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

Police suspect the involvement of a larger group in the sale of fake products. They are trying to find out whether the fake products were manufactured in the country or imported.

The police team is taking further action in the case as per the rules. The case is under investigation, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor