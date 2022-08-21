Gurugram: Teen drowns in pond while trying to save friend

Gurugram, Aug 21 A 15-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a pond in Samaspur village in the Gurugram district while trying to save his friend, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

The police added that the deceased identified as Sonu had gone to the water body for a dip with three of his friends.

Sonu's body was recovered from the pond at 2.30 p.m. after a two-hour-long joint search and rescue operation by the police and the Fire department.

According to the police, the incident took place at 12.30 p.m, when a friend of Sonu jumped into the water body, which had nearly 8 to 10 feet of water in it. When his friend started to drown, the victim jumped in to save him despite not knowing how to swim.

"Sonu probably jumped in thinking he would be able to save his friend. The other children raised an alarm for help and called the locals, who informed the police. Sonu was unconscious when he was retrieved from the pond but was brought dead by the doctors," said Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer, Sector-50 police station.

