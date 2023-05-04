Gurugram Traffic cops collect Rs 73 lakh as fines in 1 week

Gurugram, May 4 The Gurugram Traffic police issued challans amounting to Rs 73,07,000 against 6,426 traffic offenders during the week from April 27 to May 3 for various offences.

These offences include wrong-side driving, triple riding and without a high-security number plate among others.

Traffic police officials said that it is extremely worrying that people are openly flouting the traffic norms as wrong-side driving can cause the life of several pedestr and other motorists.

During the special campaign, a total of 6,426 challans were issued, out of which 2,121 challans were for the wrong side, 861 challans for dangerous driving, 439 for triple riding and 3,005 for without high-security number plate.



Moreover, around 1,058 challans of the wrong side, 73 of triple riding and 575 challans without number plates were issued through CCTV cameras, the cops said.

