Gurugram Traffic Police to collect fines via online mode

Gurugram, July 26 Gurugram Traffic Police will start collecting traffic fines through online process, police said.

An official said that the process will start on July 29 (Monday) for the convenience of the people.

“With this process the traffic violators can pay their fines on the spot through online UPI payment mode, DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said, adding that if any violator is challaned then a UPI barcode will be generated in the challan machine to pay it. The challan can be paid by scanning the barcode generated in the challan machine through any UPI,” he said.

Drink and drive, no entry and vehicle permits challans will be paid in the court. Other challans can be paid online through UPI by scanning and paying immediately on the spot, he said.

If any challan issued has been through postal challan (through the camera), then one can also opt for the online mode and see the details of their challan and make online payment through net banking debit, credit card and UPI payment.

The official said that the challans can also be paid by visiting echallan.parivahan.gov.in, police said.

