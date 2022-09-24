Gurugram: Underpasses, subways closed for NMT amid heavy downpour

Gurugram, Sep 24 Incessant rain continued to lash Gurugram for the third day on Saturday leading to severe waterlogging and disrupting traffic in several areas.

Owing to the downpour, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has closed all underpasses and subways for non-motorised transport (NMT), and pedestr for public use till the rains last.

A pedestrian underpass at Rajiv Chowk had witnessed heavy water logging which is yet to be cleared.

Meanwhile, the rainfall has resulted in waterlogging on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, Manesar, Begumpur Khatola and Kherki Daula.

The areas affected included Udyog Vihar, Hanuman Chowk, Sector 17/18 Road, Sector 22, Sector 23 exit, Gurugram bus stand, Sanjay Gram road, Sector 12 market, Sector 10 hospital, Sector 10 road, parts of Palam Vihar, Atul Kataria Chowk, Old-Delhi Gurugram Road, Mayfield Garden, Sushant Lok, Parts of Sector-30, Sector-42, Sector-34 and Narsingpur.

As per the rainfall data shared by the district administration, the Gururgam tehsil on Saturday till 8.00 am received 54 mm rainfall, Kadipur 46 mm, Harsaru 46 mm, Wazirabad 40 mm, Badshahpur 40 mm, Sohna 111 mm, Manesar 77 mm, Pataudi 152 mm and Farrukkhnagar 98 mm of rain.

The traffic police Gurugram also issued an advisory for commuters to avoid any traffic snarl on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway.

"Commuters on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway from Delhi-Gurugram to Manesar, Rewari and Jaipur side are requested to follow alternate routes like Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) to reach their destination.

Similarly, inner-city commuters may follow Rajiv Chowk to Vatika Chowk and the SPR route. This way is free from water logging and they will be able to avoid the slowdown of Traffic at Narsingpur water overflow on the Highway and service lanes. Traffic police will be there to facilitate your easy flow, read the advisory.

However, the district administration and GMDA claimed that the rainwater has been flushed out from several locations but the traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway and inner roads of the city was severely hit due to rain.

