Gurugram: Woman's condition critical after Pitbull attack

Gurugram, Aug 11 A 36-year-old woman has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition after she was attacked by a Pitbull dog here, causing serious injuries.

The incident has been reported from the Civil Lines area. The woman, a domestic help, was attacked by the dog on Thursday morning when she went to a house where she works, the police said.

Munni, a native of West Bengal, suffered injures mainly on neck and all over the body. She lives with her husband and three kids at a rented accommodation near a dam in the Civil Lines area here.

The complainant, Beauty, sister-in-law, of the woman, alleged that the owners of the dog a man and a woman intentionally left their dog free who then attacked Munni.

"The dog first grabbed Munni's neck from behind, and later, the dog bit her all across the body. I escaped unhurt as I was behind Munni. The owners were watching everything but did not offer any help. Due to the attack, Munni fell unconscious. She is now admitted at a hospital in Delhi and is in a critical condition," Beauty told .

During preliminary investigation, the police identified the dog owner as Nitu Chikara, a resident of the Civil Lines area of Gurugram.

"Based on the complaint received in this regard, a case under sections 289, 338 of the IPC has been registered against the owner of the dog at the Civil Lines Police of Gurugram. We are yet to make any arrests in the case," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

