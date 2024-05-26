Gutka Ban in Telangana: Food Safety Department Prohibits Sale Of Pan Masala and Tobacco Related Products

The Commissioner of Food Safety in Telangana has issued a notification banning the production, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of Gutka and Pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine. This prohibition is effective for one year from May 24th, in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and its regulations.

In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (a) of Subsection (2) of Section 30 of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 read with 2.3.4 of Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulation 2011 and in the interest of public health, Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana State hereby prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of Gutkha / Pan masala which contains tobacco and nicotine as an ingredient which is packed in sachets /pouches/package/containers etc., or by whatever name it is called in the entire State of Telangana for a period of one year with effect from 24th May 2024,” the notification read