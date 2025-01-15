Gwalior Horror: Bride-To-Be Shot Dead by Father, Cousin in Madhya Pradesh for Opposing Arranged Marriage

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (January 15, 2025): A 20-year-old woman was shot dead by her father and cousin in a suspected honor killing Tuesday evening in Adarsh Nagar Colony, Pinto Park, Gwalior. Tanu Gurjar, who was set to marry on January 18, was opposed to the arranged marriage and wanted to marry her partner, Bhikam alias Vicky Mavai, a man she had been in a six-year relationship with.

Her father, Mahesh Gurjar, allegedly opened fire in front of police officers who had arrived at her home following a viral video she posted hours earlier. In the video, Tanu claimed her family was forcing her to marry against her will and expressed fear for her life. “I want to marry Vicky. My family initially agreed but later refused. They beat me daily and threaten to kill me. If something happens to me, my family will be responsible,” Tanu said in the video.

After the video went viral, police arrived at her home to ensure her safety and community panchayat also present.

A forensic team examined the scene, and initial investigations revealed Tanu had suffered 3-4 gunshot wounds. Police also discovered the video on her phone, where she mentioned being pressured by her family to marry against her will.

Tanu's father, Mahesh, asked the police and panchayat members to allow him to speak to her privately. Moments later, Mahesh shot his daughter with a country-made pistol. Tanu's cousin, Rahul, also fired three shots. Police arrested Mahesh at the scene, but Rahul fled. Police have seized the weapon and are actively searching for Rahul.