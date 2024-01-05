Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court To Decide Tomorrow on Making ASI Survey Report Public

A Varanasi court is likely to decide on Saturday, January 6, whether to make the sealed ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi Mosque complex public and provide copies of it to the Hindu and Muslim sides.

The court of District Judge AK Vishvesh on Friday stated that since the order on the issue has not been typed out yet, it will be given on Saturday, according to Madan Mohan Yadav, the lawyer for the Hindu side. Counsels representing both the Hindu and Muslim sides, as well as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), were present in court on Friday.

On January 3, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) requested the court to withhold the public release of its report for at least an additional four weeks, as informed by Madan Mohan Yadav, the lawyer representing the Hindu side.