Gyanvapi mosque survey report submitted in Varanasi court

Varanasi, May 19 The Gyanvapi mosque survey report, compiled by a court-appointed commission, was on Thursday submitted to Varanasi civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar.

The report was submitted by special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh.

He said that the report has been submitted in three sealed boxes containing detailed written report, data cards of photographs and video clips of the survey since May 6 till 17.

"The 15-page report lists the survey work carried out on May 14, 15 and 16 on the Gyanvapi mosque premises," said advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu side in the case.

Advocate Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was earlier appointed commissioner by Varanasi court to survey the Gyanvapi-Gauri Shringar complex but was later removed for leaking the information, said that several sculptures of Gods and Goddesses along with other structures related to Hindu belief were seen in the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.

The report submitted by Mishra stated: "Outside the barricading of the disputed area, the ruins of the old temple were found in which sculptures of Gods and Goddesses and patterns of lotus were seen. In the middle, stone sculptures of Sheshnag and 'Nag phan' like patterns were seen. All the slabs seemed to be part of a big edifice."

The hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque case could not take place in a court in Varanasi on Wednesday as lawyers in the district were on a strike in protest against the remarks of a government official.

