Habitual Kerala criminal in custody for raping 8-year-old girl

Kochi, Sep 7 A youth, designated a habitual criminal, was taken into custody from near Aluva here on Thursday evening after he was accused of raping the 8-year-old daughter of a migrant couple, Kerala Police said.

The gruesome crime occurred early on Thursday, when the young girl was taken from her home at Aluva by Crystal, a youth hailing from the state capital.

The rape incident came to light when the locals started search for the missing young girl. After a long, while in the middle of the night, the young girl was found at a nearby place .

The locals then took her to her house where she broke down and soon the police was alerted and began a hunt for the criminal. The police then got crucial CCTV visuals of the youth and after a massive combing operations, with the locals also joining in the search, located a youth hiding among the bushes under a bridge and took him into custody.

It later came to light that Crystal, who hails from the state capital district, was a habitual criminal and only last month, he was released on bail in another case. His mother said her son, at times, works as a mason and was leading a wayward life.

Meanwhile the young girl was hospitalised and a surgery was conducted on her. The Kerala government also swung into action and an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 was given besides an assistance of Rs 1 lakh was also announced.

State Health Minister Veena George said a medical team will be overseeing her treatment.

