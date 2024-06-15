‘Had a Very Productive Day at G7 Summit in Apulia’, Says PM Modi on His Italy Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his participation in the G7 Summit in Italy as "very productive" before departing for New Delhi early Saturday morning. The summit, held in Italy's Apulia region, saw India invited as an 'Outreach Country' by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations". I thank the people and government of Italy for their warm hospitality, PM Modi wrote in a post on X, after concluding the visit.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hosted global leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others, for the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7).

Meloni had invited PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit, marking India's 11th and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation in the event.