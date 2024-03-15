Haiti Violence: Embassy in Touch With Indian Community, Ready to Evacuate If Necessary, Says MEA

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian Embassy is in touch with the Indian community in the violent Caribbean country of Haiti. MEA also assured that they would evacuate people if necessary. Violence and looting loomed in the Caribbean nation, where gangs have been attacking government structures and social order is on the brink of collapse.

Haiti's government has been under a state of emergency since groups attacked the country's largest prison in Port-au-Prince earlier this month, killing and injuring police and prison staff and allowing some 3,500 inmates to escape, CNN reported. One gang leader, Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, took credit for the attack and said the jailbreak was an attempt to overthrow Henry's government.

MEA on Haiti Violence

#WATCH | On Haiti violence, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "The Embassy is in touch with the Indian community. They are monitoring the situation. As you know there is a crisis in Haiti, and if required, we will evacuate… we are ready to evacuate." pic.twitter.com/FQJNSlzajT — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

Gangs now control 80 per cent of Haiti's capital, according to United Nations estimates, and continue to fight for the rest.