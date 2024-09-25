Haji Nurul Islam Dies: Former TMC MP From Basirhat Passes Away; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Offers Condolences

Haji Sk. Nurul Islam, Trinamool Congress MLA from Basirhat in West Bengal, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, September 25. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the TMC MLA and said, "He worked hard for the upliftment of poor people in a backward region."

CM Banerjee took to her social media account X to inform about the demise of her party MLA. "Sad to know of the demise of my valued colleague, our MP of Basirhat, Haji Sk. Nurul Islam. He was a dedicated social worker in a remote Sundarban area, and he worked hard for the upliftment of poor people in a backward region. People of Basirhat will miss his leadership. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."