HAL, ASSC join hands for skill development

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Aviation Sector Skill Council (ASSC) organized a skill development conclave at HAL Management Academy on Wednesday.

Various topics, including 'India can be a global skills hub in aerospace technology', 'Post-Covid rebound in Indian aviation and carving skills for future', talent resource challenges in drone technology and bridging the gap through skill India', were featured in a panel discussion at the conclave.

With a motive to boost the upgradation of skills, former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Dr K. Sivan, called upon HAL and ASSC to venture into new areas, apart from aerospace. He also presented the skill awards to various divisions of HAL on the ocassion.

Addressing the conclave, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) lauded the skill development programme.

"HAL covers nearly 16,000 employees with its well laid-out and effective skill development programmes which are necessary to lead the complex aerospace industry", said CMD, HAL, R Madhavan.

The director of HAL highlighted the various programmes organized by HAL.

"The company is playing a critical role in the Skill India mission. Our skill development policy lays emphasis on a variety of programmes that include continuous learning and development. Our Training within Industry (TWI) programme has about 500 projects incorporating critical skilling aspects", informed Alok Verma, Director, HR, HAL.

One of the highlights of the conclave was a display of aerospace components manufactured by apprentices.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor