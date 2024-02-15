Haldwani Violence: Curfew Relaxed in Banbhoolpura After 7 Days

The Haldwani administration has announced a partial relaxation of the curfew in Banbhoolpura town on Thursday, nearly a week after its imposition following violent clashes over the demolition of an 'illegal' madrasa. According to an order issued by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh, the curfew will be lifted from 9 am to 4 pm in Gaujajali, Railway Bazar, and the FCI godown area. However, in the remaining parts of Banbhoolpura, the curfew will only be eased for two hours from 9 am to 11 am.

The decision comes in the wake of significant violence that erupted after the demolition of an unlawfully constructed madrasa in Banbhoolpura. Locals resorted to hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, resulting in six fatalities and over a hundred injuries, including police personnel and members of the media.

The curfew, initially imposed across Banbhoolpura following the outbreak of violence, had already been lifted from the outer areas of the town.

Meanwhile, a non-bailable warrant was reportedly issued on Wednesday against the main accused in the Haldwani violence, Abdul Malik, who established the now-demolished madrasa and prayer site in Banbhoolpura and vehemently opposed its demolition. Officials have stated that the warrant would empower the police to search his home and take further steps to apprehend him.

In addition, the Uttarakhand High Court heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Malik's wife, Safia, seeking to halt the demolition. Salman Khurshid, a prominent lawyer, argued on behalf of the Banbhoolpura resident in the Uttarakhand High Court, asserting that his client should have been given a 15-day period to respond before any demolition action was taken in the area.