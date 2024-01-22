Half-naked bodies of Uzbek woman, Delhi man found in Hry resort

Chandigarh, Jan 22 Half-naked bodies of a woman from Uzbekistan and a man from Delhi were found at the 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh' resort in Haryana’s Sonipat district, the police said on Monday.

The bodies were found in a booked room where the duo had checked in on Sunday night. In Monday morning, on seeing the bodies from a window, the resort staff informed the police.

The cause of death will be known after post-mortem examination, an officer said.

The body of the man was lying outside the bathroom, while the girl was found on the bed. Both were in a half-naked state.

The deceased man has been identified as Himanshu (26) from Ashok Vihar in Delhi, while the woman has been identified as Abduleva (32) from Uzbekistan.

The family of the man has reached the hospital, but refused to comment on the matter. The Uzbekistan Embassy has been informed about the death of Abduleva, whose passport was recovered from the crime scene.

