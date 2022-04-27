Hall tickets released for Public Exams of Vocational and D.El.Ed, check how to download

Hall tickets have been released for the Public Exams of Vocational courses and D.El.Ed. The hall tickets have been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), it was released on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Candidates can check the hall tickets on the official website.

Check how to download the hall ticket

Go to the official website projects.nios.ac.in

Click on the hall ticket option on the homepage.

After this enter your Adhar card number and required details.

Submit the details.

The hall ticket will appear on your screen.

NIOS released the official statement which reads "Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Apr - May 2022 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately."