Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh: Newlywed Woman's Untimely Death Raises Accusations of Cruelty

A shocking incident occurred in Hamirpur District, Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh Crime), where a newlywed woman tragically passed away on the fifth day of her marriage. This has sparked widespread discussions, with the husband facing accusations of cruelty. Allegations claim that the husband engaged in sexual activity with his wife after using energy-enhancing pills, leading to a tragic turn of events that has stirred up the community.

The incident, which unfolded in the PWD Colony of Hamirpur district, involved Nitil Omresob Sagun's marriage on February 3, 2024. Following the wedding, the bride's family bid farewell joyfully, accompanied by dowry. On their first night together, the husband reportedly used stimulant pills before engaging in sexual activity, resulting in a deterioration of the woman's health. Subsequently, the father-in-law provided false information about her condition, urging her family to hospitalize her for treatment in Kanpur. Despite medical efforts, she passed away during treatment, prompting a post-mortem examination that revealed disturbing details. Prior to her demise, the deceased woman had confided in her sister-in-law, leading to demands for justice from the family.

The doctor was left speechless upon assessing the girl's condition. According to the deceased woman's sister-in-law, their family had traveled to Kanpur for a wedding but rushed to Urai upon hearing the distressing news. Following her admission to a private hospital and subsequent transfer to Kanpur, medical professionals expressed shock at her condition, suggesting signs of sexual assault following an examination.