HAM’s RS demand: Santosh Suman distances himself from Jitan Ram Manjhi’s stance

Patna, Dec 26 The demand made by Union Minister and HAM patron Jitan Ram Manjhi for a Rajya Sabha seat from the BJP has been publicly downplayed by his own son, Santosh Kumar Suman, who is also the National President of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Earlier, Jitan Ram Manjhi had issued a strong warning, stating that if the BJP failed to allot a Rajya Sabha seat to his party in the upcoming elections, HAM should consider leaving the NDA alliance.

Manjhi claimed that the BJP had promised his party a Rajya Sabha seat during the Lok Sabha elections but later went back on its word.

He argued that this time the party must take a firm stand.

However, reacting to his father’s statement, Santosh Kumar Suman clearly rejected the idea of making such demands publicly.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he said, “You don’t get a Rajya Sabha seat so easily.”

He added that the Rajya Sabha seat is not an issue at all and such matters are resolved through internal discussions and mutual understanding within the alliance.

Santosh Suman emphasised that decisions regarding seat-sharing are not taken based on individual statements but are finalised through collective consensus among alliance partners.

He said that such issues should not be discussed openly or aired before the media.

Highlighting the strength of the NDA, he said that coordination at the booth level among alliance partners was the reason behind their success in the assembly elections.

The contrasting statements from Jitan Ram Manjhi and Santosh Kumar Suman have triggered fresh political discussions.

Speculation has once again surfaced about a possible rift or cold war within the HAM, particularly between father and son.

Similar differences had reportedly emerged during the Bihar Assembly elections as well.

The latest episode has further fuelled these political debates, with observers closely watching how the HAM leadership manages internal differences while maintaining its position within the NDA alliance.

