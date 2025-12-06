Hanuman Beniwal slams Rajasthan govt over law and order situation

Jaipur, Dec 6 Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has sharply criticised the Rajasthan government, expressing serious concern over the state’s deteriorating law and order situation.

Speaking in Jodhpur, Beniwal alleged that drug trafficking, gang wars, and administrative disorder are escalating unchecked while the government continues to take U-turns on its promises.

According to Beniwal, the situation has become so alarming that even Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has reportedly received threats five times.

“If the Chief Minister himself is unsafe, what can the common man expect?” he asked, accusing the police system of failing and claiming that many officers are working without accountability.

Beniwal questioned the internal power structure of the government, stating that there is widespread confusion about who is actually in control.

He further accused the BJP government of backtracking on major issues, including paper leak cases and RPSC recruitment reforms.

In a scathing remark, Beniwal said there is no difference between the functioning of the BJP and Congress in Rajasthan.

He alleged that individuals once associated with former CM Ashok Gehlot, and accused of involvement in the phone-tapping controversy, are now close to the current government and occupying influential roles.

Beniwal also targeted IndiGo Airlines, claiming ongoing uncertainty regarding the company’s flight operations in Rajasthan.

He accused the airline of openly challenging the state administration.

“If a private airline can defy the government during an active Parliament session, it signals a serious failure of governance,” he said, demanding strict action against the carrier.

