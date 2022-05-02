Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana's lawyer writes to Byculla Jail Superintendent over her 'deteriorating' health condition

MP Navneet Rana's lawyer on Monday wrote a letter to the Superintendent of Byculla Jail stating that the BJP leader has spondylosis which is increasing due to continuously sitting and lying on the floor in jail.

The lawyer further stated that Rana needs to undergo a CT scan so that the doctors can understand the seriousness of her condition, adding that the jail authorities denied permission for the same.

He warned that if Rana's condition deteriorates due to a lack of timely diagnosis, then the jail authorities will be responsible for the same.

Rana's lawyer in his letter said, "Navneet Rana has a problem of spondylosis which is increasing due to continuously sitting and lying on the floor in jail. In view of this, she was taken to JJ Hospital on 27 April. The doctor of JJ Hospital has specifically written that it is mandatory to do a CT scan of Rana so that they can understand how serious the problem of spondylosis is, but the concerned authorities did not allow for the same. Until this does not happen, it is difficult to decide what medicine or treatment should be given to Rana."

He further wrote, "We have requested the concerned authorities but our request has not been accepted. If Navneet Rana's problem increases even more and something happens to her, then you will be responsible for it."

MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

The two were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

Rana was jailed after her arrest at Khar Police Station. She was later moved to the Byculla women's prison the following day.

On April 24, the couple was sent to judicial custody for 14-days by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra.

The Mumbai police asked them to file their statement on the bail plea on April 27.

The Mumbai Sessions Court on Saturday heard bail applications of the couple. However, the court decided to deliver its verdict on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

