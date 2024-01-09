Hanuman Garhi laddoos set to get GI tag

Ayodhya, Jan 9 The famous Hanuman Garhi laddoos are likely to get the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag soon.

The application for the grant of GI tag to the famous Ayodhya Hanuman Garhi laddoo was accepted by the GI Registry, Chennai on Monday.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working with a mission to get international recognition for local products of all Uttar Pradesh districts," said a state government spokesperson.

The handmade laddoos of locally produced besan (gram flour) and desi ghee are prepared for the bhog of Lord Hanuman at the Hanuman Garhi temple.

About 200 Ayodhya residents are engaged in making these laddus of uniform shape and size.

On an average, 20-25 quintals of laddoos are prepared every day.

“It is our luck and the merit of our ancestors that we have got the opportunity to get the acceptance of GI registration of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi laddoos in this historical month when the time of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram is approaching,” said GI expert, Rajni Kant.

“We had resolved in our mind that before going to Ayodhya for this sacred ceremony, the GI application for Hanuman Garhi laddoo should be submitted and accepted by GI Registry Chennai. Today we received the authorized information about its acceptance,” said Rajni Kant.

The coveted GI certification is likely to be finalised in a few months.

The application was filed by the Halwai Kalyan Samiti of Ayodhya under the category of food stuffs.

“The team had been working for months for the documentation of these goods for GI registration,” said Padma Shri awardee Rajni Kant, who is also known as the GI Man of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor