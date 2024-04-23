Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Greetings: PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda Extend Wishes on Birth Anniversary of Lord Hanuman

New Delhi, April 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his wishes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I extend my best wishes to my family members across the country on Hanuman Jayanti. The dedication of Pavanputra will always remain an inspiration for all Ram bhakts. I wish that with his blessings, the resolution of a developed India gets new energy. Jai Bajrangbali!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on X where he prayed for strength and wisdom in everyone's life.

"Happy Shri Hanuman Janmotsav to everyone. May Bajrangbali provide strength, wisdom, prudence and long life to all of you," he said.

BJP National President JP Nadda said, "I wish all the people of the country a very happy Hanuman Jayanti. I pray that Hanuman, the son of the wind, will fill everyone's life with strength, wisdom and knowledge." Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will visit Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today.

The President will be greeted with a traditional welcome by Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, President of Parmarth Niketan and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji, International Director of Parmarth Niketan. The President will also join the congregation for Harinam Sankirtan and Bhajan and perform the world-renowned Ganga Aarti with HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji alongside the Parmarth Gurukul Rishikumars and pilgrims from across India and the world.

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima. On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.