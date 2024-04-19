Hanuman Jayanti 2024: 10 Famous Temples Of Hanuman Ji You Must Visit At Least Once

Hanuman Jayanti is an important religious festival in the Hindu religion as it celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti falls on the Purnima Tithi or the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month.

This year, Chaitra Purnima begins on April 23 at 3:25 AM and ends on April 24 at 5:18 AM, with Hanuman Jayanti observed on the 23rd. This Hanuman Jayanti, celebrate the devotion to Lord Hanuman by visiting one of these 10 iconic temples across India.