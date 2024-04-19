Hanuman Jayanti 2024: 10 Famous Temples Of Hanuman Ji You Must Visit At Least Once
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 19, 2024 01:03 AM2024-04-19T01:03:23+5:302024-04-19T01:03:53+5:30
Hanuman Jayanti is an important religious festival in the Hindu religion as it celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord ...
Hanuman Jayanti is an important religious festival in the Hindu religion as it celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti falls on the Purnima Tithi or the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month.
This year, Chaitra Purnima begins on April 23 at 3:25 AM and ends on April 24 at 5:18 AM, with Hanuman Jayanti observed on the 23rd. This Hanuman Jayanti, celebrate the devotion to Lord Hanuman by visiting one of these 10 iconic temples across India.
Jakhoo Temple, Himachal Pradesh: Perched atop Jakhu Hill at a staggering 8,100 feet, this temple boasts a colossal 108-foot statue of Hanuman, making it a sight to behold. Believed to be as old as the Ramayana itself, the temple offers breathtaking views and a spiritual experience.
Anjeyanadri Hill Hanuman Temple, Karnataka: Embark on a sacred climb up 575 steps to reach this temple situated near Hampi. Nestled amidst picturesque landscapes, this temple holds immense significance as it's believed to be Hanuman's birthplace.
Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Uttar Pradesh: Built around the 10th century, this temple resembles a fort and houses an idol of Bal Hanuman cradled by Goddess Anjana. Steeped in history and possessing a unique architectural style, this temple attracts devotees seeking Hanuman's blessings.
Mahavir Temple, Bihar: A renowned pilgrimage site in Patna, the Mahavir Temple witnessed a surge in popularity after the partition of India. Dedicated to Hanuman, this temple draws devotees with its spiritual aura and rich history.
Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple, Tamil Nadu: Showcasing beautiful Tamil architecture, this temple is associated with the legend of Narasimha, an avatar of Vishnu. The captivating idol of Hanuman and the serene ambiance make this temple a must-visit for devotees.
Bala Hanuman Temple, Gujarat: Overlooking a serene lake, this temple enshrines idols of not only Hanuman but also Lord Rama, Lakshmana, and Sita. Also known as Shri Balahanuman Sankirtan Mandir, this temple is a significant pilgrimage destination.
Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, Varanasi: Established by Tulsidas, this ancient temple offers unique blessings with its besan laddoo prasad and the Hanuman-Rama alignment.
Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Delhi: Witness the self-manifested idol of Hanuman and the crescent moon on the spire at this historic temple in Connaught Place.
Mahavir Mandir, Patna: Located near Patna Junction, this popular temple dedicated to Hanuman is believed to fulfill devotees' wishes.