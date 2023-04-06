Hanuman Jayanti: Hindu Vahini holds 'Shobha Yatra' in Jahangirpuri amid tight security

New Delhi [India], April 6 : Amidst tight security, the Hindu Vahini on Thursday held a 'Shobha Yatra' in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The procession was taken out after Delhi Police gave permission to take out processions in the locality within a certain distance.

Hanuman Jayanti processions were also taken out by Bajrang Dal in Delhi's Nandnagri area.

"On Hanuman Jayanti, there will be a lot of programs across the city. We have a strategic deployment of paramilitary forces. We will ensure all places expecting processions are safe," Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police said.

Earlier in the day, DCP-North West, Jitendra Meena said that around 200-300 people will participate in one procession while around 500 people are expected to take part in another procession.

"The procession orgsers will follow the approved routes. Around 200-300 people will participate in one procession and around 500 people are expected to take part in another procession," said the DCP.

"The route has been prepared. In order to maintain law and order, permission has been given to take out the Shobha Yatra within a certain distance. Discussion held with the orgsing committee and an appeal have been made to take out the Yatra as per law and order," said Delhi Police.

On Wednesday, police had initially declined permission for the VHP and another group to conduct processions in the Jahangirpuri area. However, the Delhi Police subsequently permitted the procession to be held within a certain distance.

On April 16 last year, clashes had broken out between two communities in the area during a "Shoba Yatra" on Hanuman Jayanti.

Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the Jahangirpuri area.

Taking cognisance of recent violence that broke out between two groups in West Bengal and Bihar during the Ram Navami procession, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order in preparation for Hanuman Janmotsav.

The MHA has also advised through its advisory for peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of factors that could disturb communal harmony in society.

