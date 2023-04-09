"Happiest moment in my life", Differently-abled BJP worker on selfie with PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 : A differently-abled BJP worker on Sunday expressed gratitude after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a selfie with him in Chennai, and regarded it as the 'happiest moment' of his life.

"Like a father, brother Prime Minister Modi took a selfie with me on my phone when I asked him 'Can we take a selfie'," said Mkandan, a BJP worker from Tamil Nadu's Erode, who met Prime Minister Modi in Chennai on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi ended his Chennai visit by meeting Mkandan. Later, PM Modi posted a picture with Mkandan in which he could be seen taking a selfie.

"A special selfie. In Chennai I met Thiru S. Mkandan. He is a proud BJP Tamil Nadu Karyakarta from Erode, serving as a booth president. A person with disability, he runs his own shop and the most motivating aspect is - he gives a substantial part of his daily profits to BJP," said PM Modi in his tweet.

"I feel very proud of being a Karyakarta in a Party where we have people like Thiru S. Mkandan. His life journey is inspiring and equally inspiring his commitment to our Party and our ideology. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," PM Modi added in his tweet.

Meanwhile, Mkandan said his meeting with PM was the happiest moment in his life.

"I got the opportunity to meet PM Modi. BJP State President Annamalai is the reason for this. Yesterday I met PM Modi then I was so happy. PM asked me my name and then I said my name and saluted PM Modi," Mkandan said while speaking to .

"BJP General Secretary Keshava Vinayagam explained my work for the party to PM Modi. PM Modi was also so happy and encouraged me by touching my shoulders" he added.

"I asked PM Modi, 'Take a selfie'. Immediately he just took my phone and took selfies with me like father and brother would do to us. The PM also asked me to work and the future is waiting for me. I think this is credit for my work for the party. I will work on my side to make Modi as PM and in 2026 Annamalai as Tamil Nadu CM. I convey my wishes to all BJP leaders who support me" Mkandan added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 5,200 crores in Tamil Nadu's Chennai and said that the government's work culture and vision have made its achievements possible.

