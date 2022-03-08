Happy Women's Day: Google doodle is celebrating women's day differently this year

Women's are the backbone of society, without women the world would be impossible, they are strong in every manner even if it is physical or mental.

Although being a women is not easy, all they have to face is inequality, harrasment and so on in the world. But women are now strong enough to fight all this on thier own. And the world today on 8th March celebrates women's day although there is no pecific day to be thankful to your mother, sister, wife or freind, but to pay tribute to all the women people on 8th March celebrates Women's Day.

Not only people but on International Women's Day Google is also celebrating women's day. Today Goggle doddle is all represented to women with an animation representing women of different cultures.

It shows: A mother taking care of her children and at the same time working on her laptop; a nurse; a gardener; and even a motorcycle mechanic teaching her daughter.

This doddle has been made by Art Director Thoka Maer and a mostly female team. And they want women to “feel seen and valued for whatever they’ve been doing and are doing right now”.

Maer in her statement also talked about the problems in the pandemic faced by women “The reality of the last couple of years has forced women to shift focus, adjust priorities and make sacrifices to be there for others who need them” Maer said.

“A stay at home mom makes the whole world for her children. A CEO makes for innovation and keeps her employees motivated and happy. The vagabond artist delights strangers and indulges in her freedom. Driving a truck, fighting for women’s rights, going to school, or making a meal. We all wake up in the morning and we all have a purpose, big or small. It all matters,” she added.

Well we all wish happy women's day to all the mother, daughter, and sister out there.