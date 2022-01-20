Hardeep Puri slams Cong govt in Rajasthan over Dausa farmer's land auction for non-repayment of loan

"What was this promise to the farmers? Is this the real face of the farmer-friendly government of Congress in Rajasthan," he asked.

Additional District Magistrate said, "The process of auction of the land of a farmer, who could not repay a loan to a bank, has been cancelled. Instead, a settlement process between the farmer and the bank is being facilitated."

Earlier, the land belonging to a farmer in Rajashthan's Dausa was auctioned off after a cooperative bank decided to put it for sale as the farmer's family failed to repay the loan amount following his death.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Mithlesh Meena said, "The farmer had taken a loan from Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank but failed to repay it. The bank also called them for settlement but they didn't appear, so as per law their land was auctioned."

Ram Prasad Bairwa, Junior Assistant of Revenue department had said that the 15 bighas of land was auctioned for Rs 46 lakh.

Later, the Dausa administration cancelled the auctioning of land. "The process of auction of the land of a farmer, who could not replay loan to a bank, has been cancelled. Instead, a settlement process between the farmer and the bank is being facilitated," said Additional District Magistrate.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor