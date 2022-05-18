Hardik Patel resigns from all Congress posts
In yet another blow, to Congress Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Wednesday resigned from all party posts. Since 2020, Patel has served as Working President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, the Indian National Congress' state unit in Gujarat.In 2022, he accused the leadership of Congress of sidelining him while making important decisions.