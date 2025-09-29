Hardoi Accident: Five Members of Same Family Killed as Pickup Hits Bike in Sirsa (Watch Video)

A major accident has been reported from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, around 2:30 pm, five people were killed in a collision with a pickup vehicle at the Sirsa crossroads under the Sirsa police station area. Among the dead are two women, one man, and two children. It was the head-shaving (mundan) ceremony of Kartik, son of Sandeep, a resident of Bhitha in the Sirsa police station area. Villagers and relatives had gone to Baba Temple on a tractor-trolley and motorcycles. After the ritual, they were returning home. Reportedly, one motorcycle was carrying Santaram, his wife Sangeeta, Sandeep’s wife Moni, Sandeep’s daughter Gauri, and Rajesh’s son Amu. The bike was being ridden by Santaram.

DM Anunaya Jha, speaking with reporters about this accident, said, "One man, two women, and two children riding on a motorcycle collided with a carrier vehicle. All five people died on the spot. The carrier vehicle has been recovered, while the driver is at large. Action is being taken against the vehicle's owner. The family of the deceased will be provided with all possible assistance by the administration."

At the Sirsa crossroads, a pickup vehicle coming from the opposite direction rammed into the bike. Santaram, Sangeeta, Moni, and Gauri died on the spot, while Amu was injured. Passersby informed the police about the accident. The police rushed to the scene and sent everyone to the medical college, where doctors declared all five dead.

It is said that more than 50 men and women were traveling in the tractor-trolley, so Santaram’s wife, Kartik’s mother, and the two children had to ride on the bike. Eyewitnesses stated that both the motorcycle and the pickup were speeding. Due to high speed, the motorcycle went out of control and crashed into the pickup. Upon receiving information, Circle Officer Ankit Mishra and Sadar SDM Sushil Kumar Mishra reached the spot.