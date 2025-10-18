Haridwar: Burned Female Body Found in Ghaziwali, Police Suspect Murder

The charred body of a woman was found in bushes near the highway in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Saturday morning, October 18. The body was located by villagers near the road in Gajiwali village under the jurisdiction of Shyampur police station. The deceased woman is estimated to be around 25 years old.

Upon receiving the report, Shyampur police immediately arrived at the scene and took possession of the body. An investigation has been launched, and a forensic team has been called to the site to conduct a thorough examination.

Police suspect she was murdered and burned to conceal her identity. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and authorities are reviewing missing persons reports from nearby districts. An investigation is underway to identify the victim and apprehend the culprits.