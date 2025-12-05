Harimau Shakti 2025: Indian, Malaysian armies begin joint exercise in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 5 Aiming to practice tactical actions, the fifth edition of joint military exercise "Exercise Harimau Shakti-2025" commenced on Friday in the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The exercise will continue till December 18, an official said.

The Indian contingent is being represented mainly by troops from the Dogra Regiment.

The Malaysian side is being represented by troops from the 25th Battalion Royal Malaysian Army.

The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.

The scope of the exercise includes synergising joint responses during counter-terrorist operations.

Both sides will practice tactical actions such as cordon, search and destroy missions and heliborne operations.

In addition, Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and Yoga will also form part of the exercise curriculum.

In the Exercise Harimau Shakti-2025, both sides will rehearse drills to secure helipads and undertake casualty evacuation during counter-terrorist operations.

Collective efforts will focus on achieving an enhanced level of interoperability among the troops and reduce the risk of life and property while keeping the interests and agenda of the UN at the forefront during peace keeping operations, an official statement said.

Both sides will exchange views and practices of joint drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills that will facilitate the participants to mutually learn from each other.

Sharing of best practices will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between Indian Army and Royal Malaysian Army.

The exercise will also foster strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

In another development, the Indian Army on Friday conducted its annual Idea and Innovation Competition and Seminar, Inno-Yoddha 2025, at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, in the presence of Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh, Vice-Chief of the Army Staff.

Held every year, Inno-Yoddha is the Indian Army's flagship platform to identify, nurture and scale in-house innovations that address capability gaps and strengthen operational, logistics and training effectiveness.

The initiative empowers soldiers, who best understand field realities, to conceptualise practical solutions driven by professional expertise, ingenuity and technical skill.

Operating in some of the world's most challenging and diverse environments, marked by extreme weather, demanding terrain and evolving adversarial threats, the Indian Army seeks insight, adaptability and creativity of its personnel.

The competition celebrates this culture of innovation, acknowledging that the most effective solutions often emerge from troops directly engaged in operations.

