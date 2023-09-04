Harish Salve, former solicitor general of India, weds for third time at 68

Senior Advocate and India's former Solicitor General Harish Salve, known for his formidable legal expertise, recently tied the knot for the third time at the age of 68 in London on Sunday. This marks another chapter in the life of the renowned legal luminary who has played pivotal roles in various high-profile cases, notably representing the Government of India in international forums.Salve was married to a British woman, named Trina. Former IPL Chief Lalit Modi, who fled to London, Nita Ambani and steel businessman Lakshmi Mittal also reportedly attended Harish Salve's third marriage.

Harish Salve's first wife's name was Meenakshi, from whom he separated in the year 2020. A few months after separating from 38-year-old Meenakshi, he married Caroline. In the year 2020, Harish Salve married for the second time, starting a life with 56-year-old British artist Caroline.While marrying Caroline, Salve was reportedly going through bad times. Hence, the intimate affair was attended by a mere 15 family members in a church in London. Notably, before marrying Caroline, Harish Salve had converted to Christianity.

Some of the most noteworthy cases handled by Harish Salve include the Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence case, disputes involving business magnates like Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry and Salman Khan's infamous hit-and-run case. His involvement in the Vodafone tax controversy also garnered widespread attention.