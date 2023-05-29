Harness technology to reduce pendency of cases: Retiring Kerala HC Judge Chaly

Kochi, May 29 Kerala High Court judge, Justice Shaji P. Chaly, who retires from service on Monday, has urged lawyers to harness the power of technological advancements to better address the needs of litigants.

Justice Chaly also requested the Bar Council to help the court dispose of old civil and criminal appeals to reduce pendency of cases.

"I request the members of the Bar Council to harness and utilise the technological advancements in our legal system especially when the central and state governments are providing sufficient funds for infrastructure and technological developments. I would also request the members of the Bar Council to extend their fullest support to the disposal of old civil appeals, criminal appeals and revisions, which mounts the total pendency of cases before this court," the judge stated.

"This is an essential prerequisite for upholding the faith of the public in the legal system which is playing a vital role in maintaining peace, harmony and equilibrium in society," he said.

Justice Chaly was speaking at a full court reference organised in his honour to mark his retirement from service.

"I perceive this (computerisation) as a revolution that changes the conservative courtroom dependent judicial system to a platform of technology based judicial activation enabling the common man to participate in the proceedings irrespective of location and transcending boundaries," Chaly added.

Speaking at the reference, Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup pointed out that Justice Chaly was a first generation lawyer and opined that his success in the field was only due to consistent hard work.

"Being a first generation lawyer makes the path to success more arduous. Your lordship was consistently industrious in lawyering from the very first day into the profession and such industry paid off," said Kurup.

Before his elevation as a judge in 2015, Justice Chaly was an extremely active member of the Bar and served as president of the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association.

Chief Justice S.V. Bhatti spoke of Justice Chaly's ability to work smoothly with the Bar.

"His disposal of cases in different branches of law speaks volumes about his contribution as a judge of this court. A popular lawyer, in my reading of him, he is not guided by popularism in adjudication. He is a perfect blend of both conservative and cosmopolitan outlooks in profession, life, and avocation", said Justice Bhatti.

