Harvinder Kalyan Unanimously Elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly

Harvinder Kalyan has been unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly. According to reports, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini proposed Kalyan’s name, which received support from Cabinet Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa. Pro-tem Speaker Raghubir Singh Kadian announced Kalyan’s appointment after no opposition was raised by other parties.

According to media reports, Kalyan was considered for a ministerial position before the party leadership decided to nominate him as Speaker. He becomes the 18th Speaker of the 15th Haryana Assembly.

He began his political journey with the Youth Congress before joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He contested the 2009 Assembly election on a BSP ticket but lost. Kalyan later joined the BJP, winning his first seat in 2014 when the party took power in Haryana, and he retained his seat in the subsequent elections in 2019 and 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured its best-ever performance in the state, winning 48 out of 90 seats, despite exit polls predicting a comfortable victory for the Congress party.