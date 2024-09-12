Haryana: 16 Children Hospitalized After Consuming Poisonous Fruit in Ambala Cantt

In a concerning incident in Ambala Cantt, 16 children fell ill after consuming a fruit identified as poisonous. The affected children were swiftly taken to the civil hospital for medical treatment. Fortunately, all the children are now reported to be in stable condition, receiving the necessary care and attention.

According to local sources, the children began experiencing symptoms shortly after consuming the fruit, prompting their parents to seek immediate medical assistance. The civil hospital's emergency team responded promptly, providing treatment to counteract the effects of the poison. Medical experts at the hospital have advised the public to exercise caution and avoid consuming unfamiliar fruits or plants. Authorities are also investigating the source of the poisonous fruit to prevent future incidents.